Protenus, Inc.: Protenus Selected as One of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Protenus, provider of the leading healthcare compliance analytics platform empowering healthcare to eliminate risk, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available here. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the Oct. 2, 2023, issue of MH magazine.

"I'm very proud of the individuals that make up the Protenus team, and their ability to navigate and adapt to new or evolving work practices that occur in a modern workplace environment," expressed Protenus CEO and Co-founder Nick Culbertson. He continued, "We strive to create an open, collaborative environment where every voice is heard and valued. Together we have created a culture that encourages empowerment, work-life balance, and a sense of community, which enables us to work better together and focus on the ultimate goal of helping our customers eliminate risk through use of our products, services and subject matter expertise."

"An uncertain economy, staffing shortages and increasing demands for flexibility and remote work opportunities are forcing every business in the industry to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways," said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. "The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want - and need - today. The healthcare industry is going through a period of extraordinary change. Having the right people in place is more critical than ever, and the winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. This is the 5th time Protenus has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare in the past six years.

About Protenus

Protenus harnesses the power of AI to provide healthcare organizations with scalable risk-reduction solutions that drive the safest patient outcomes while protecting the reputation of the organizations. We are committed to innovation, determined to reduce risk, and focused on supporting our community of employees, customers, and ultimately, patients. Empowering healthcare to eliminate risk.

Founded in 2014, Protenus was awarded 2023 Best in KLAS for both patient privacy monitoring and drug diversion surveillance solutions, is a three-time winner of Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers, is a Great Place to Work®-Certified company, was named one of 2021 CBInsights Digital Health 150, one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

