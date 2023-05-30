You Talk I Write: 'Doubling Down: The Secret Sauce for Dual-Career Families' by Ilene Gordon and Bram Bluestein, Now Available in Hardcover Edition

Learn Rewirement and Work-Life Integration From the C-Suite Couple Who's Done It for 45 Years

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Ilene Gordon and Bram Bluestein, the C-suite couple that has been practicing rewirement and work-life integration for 45 years, has released the hardcover edition of Doubling Down: The Secret Sauce for Dual-Career Families. For anyone who desires to excel in a big career, sustain a loving relationship, and raise children who grow up to be happy and healthy adults, this is the playbook that reveals the new elixir to making it all work in 2023 and beyond.

"The ability to model all that an enriching, fulfilling life can be for your children while also managing rigorous work schedules as high-level executives is nothing short of heroic," said Elliott Wislar, CEO of Clearbrook. "Bram and Ilene are modern role models for us all, in fact, epitomizing a grand American dream. I'm inspired by the many examples in their book but also, fueled to be more self-aware and intentional as a leader and parent. This is quite a unique guide."

Examples in Doubling Down are poignant and timely, with loads of research underscoring their advice. Both authors shaped rigorous careers and crisscrossed the world in their roles while "doubling down" on their family needs in sometimes creative ways. They learned to be supportive partners, agree on compromises, and evolve in their professional identities while keeping family first.

Ilene Gordon served as CEO of Ingredion, a Fortune 500 company, and was named five times to Fortune's "50 Most Powerful Women in Business" U.S. list, and twice to Fortune's international list. Bram Bluestein held senior leadership positions at several of the most respected consulting firms in the world, including Boston Consulting Group, Kearney, and Booz Allen Hamilton. Since the release of their first edition of Doubling Down, Ilene and Bram have brought their message to Chicago Finance Exchange, The Wharton Club, MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Loyola University's Baumhart Center for Social Enterprise & Responsibility, Stanford Law School, and many others.

Purchase here: https://www.amazon.com/Doubling-Down-Secret-Dual-Career-Families/dp/1737885026/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1685399643&sr=8-2

Contact Information

Suzan Lea

Communications & Booking

suzan@bluesteinassociates.com

SOURCE: Ilene Gordon and Bram Bluestein, Authors

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758001/Doubling-Down-The-Secret-Sauce-for-Dual-Career-Families-by-Ilene-Gordon-and-Bram-Bluestein-Now-Available-in-Hardcover-Edition