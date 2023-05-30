The Macomb Group Expands Into Central Ohio and West Virginia with a New Columbus Location

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / The Macomb Group is pleased to announce their expansion into Central Ohio and West Virginia with a 132,000 square foot building located at 777 North James Road in Columbus. Strategically located inside the I-270 outer belt near the John Glenn International Airport, the site will provide quick access to all major freeways to serve opportunities across a diverse mix of industries. The new regional branch will be supported by existing operations throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast with almost $100 million of inventory.

While they are in the process of renovating and configuring the branch, a new Columbus team is swiftly generating leads, writing business and forming strategic partnerships. Scott Henegar, Chief Operating Officer of The Macomb Group said, "We've had our eye on Central Ohio for quite a while and took our time to get everything right. We've cultivated a great team and are confident in their ability to grow the business."

The initial team of four individuals is led by General Manager, Matt Minton and together the team has over 60 years of experience in PVF. "This is a very exciting time to put together a premier supply house from the ground up. The Columbus Metropolitan Area is rich with top line growth opportunity for many years to come. While The Macomb Group is generally new to the Central Ohio market, our core team is not. We have the experience, relationships and technical expertise to make The Macomb Group a household name in Central Ohio and West Virginia," said Minton.

About The Macomb Group:

The Macomb Group is a leading wholesale distributor of pipe, valves and fittings. Founded in 1977, the company now has 22 service branches and almost 600 employees in eight states including Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Macomb Group serves a diverse mix of end markets, including automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, general manufacturing, semiconductor manufacturing, hospitals, schools, power plants, and general industry.

