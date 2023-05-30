PlantX Life Inc.: PlantX Expands Northern California Presence by Securing Initial Purchase Order from Palace Market for Little West Cold-Pressed Juices

-- Leading Specialty Grocer Adds Little West Products, Establishing Market Presence in Marin County -

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT1)(OTCQB:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that its Little West cold-pressed juice brand has received an initial purchase order from Palace Market, a woman-owned and operated full service natural and specialty grocery store serving the town of Point Reyes Station and the surrounding West Marin coast. The order establishes Little West's presence in the vibrant and growing Northern California vegan market.

Led by a visionary team of women entrepreneurs, Palace Market is dedicated to promoting inclusivity and diversity within the natural food industry. In addition, Palace Market holds memberships in INFRA (Independent Natural Food Retailers Assoc.) and the Good Food Merchants Alliance, two esteemed organizations known for their commitment to supporting independent, sustainable, and socially responsible food businesses. These affiliations highlight Palace Market's dedication to fostering a thriving ecosystem of local, ethical food choices for their customers. As part of this milestone, Palace Market plans to arrange tastings and demos once the opening order has landed, providing an opportunity for customers to experience the refreshing flavors of Little West's exquisite cold-pressed juices firsthand.

"Having already established a strong foothold in Southern California, Little West is now breaking into the Northern California market with Palace Market," commented Lorne Rapkin, PlantX CEO. "For more than 100 years, Palace Market has been the go-to source for specialty and organic products in West Marin, creating an optimal environment for our popular juice varieties. The vegan community in Northern California, and especially Marin County, is exceptional, and we are excited to bring new beverage options to this market."

Acquired by PlantX in May 2021, wholly-owned subsidiary Little West, LLC ("Little West") is a California-based cold-pressed juice company that offers a wide range of beverages and products that emphasize health and wellness with a focus on locally sourced, high-quality, and fresh ingredients. Little West is the realized vision of Cassandra Troy and Andrew Walker, who launched the business in 2013 with the aim of inspiring healthier lifestyles for all and making the world a greener place. Since being acquired by PlantX, Little West has added new products and consumer-friendly bundles, driving revenue growth.

About PlantX Life

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Connect with PlantX: Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram?| YouTube | TikTok

Connect with Palace Market: Email | Website | Instagram | Facebook

For additional information, please contact:

Lorne Rapkin

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 419-1415

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Future Farm products, PlantX promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: PlantX Life Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/757916/PlantX-Expands-Northern-California-Presence-by-Securing-Initial-Purchase-Order-from-Palace-Market-for-Little-West-Cold-Pressed-Juices