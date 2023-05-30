Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

The Annual General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC will be held Monday 26 June 2023 at 12:00 noon (UK time), at the offices of Awilco Drilling on 2 Kingshill Park, Venture Drive, Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, Aberdeen, AB32 6FL, UK.





The notice including agenda for the General Meeting is attached to this disclosure. The notice will be sent by mail or e-mail to the shareholders.



The notice and appendices have been made available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com.



Aberdeen, 30 May 2023For further information please contact:Eric Jacobs, Interim CEOPhone: +44 1224 737900Cathrine Haavind, Investor RelationsPhone: +47 93 42 84 64Email: ch@awilcodrilling.comThis information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment