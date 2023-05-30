Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Guru-Aktie? Wird aus diesem Smallcap ein dominierender Player?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6ST | ISIN: BMG067231032 | Ticker-Symbol: A07
Tradegate
30.05.23
14:53 Uhr
7,420 Euro
+0,300
+4,21 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1007,70015:53
7,3807,43015:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.05.2023 | 15:46
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Correction: Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the first quarter 2023

Bermuda, May 30 2023

Please note that the record date has been included to the below key information relating to dividend for the first quarter 2023.

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the first quarter 2023:

Dividend amount: $0.50

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: June 6, 2023

Ex-date: June 7, 2023

Record date: June 8, 2023

Payment date: June 14, 2023

Date of Approval: May 29, 2023

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.