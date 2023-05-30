Inovatec Systems: Inovatec to Exhibit Advanced Cloud Lending Solutions at the NAF Non-Prime Auto Financing Conference

Powerful AI tools and easy configurations help lenders maximize non-prime opportunities

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Inovatec Systems, a provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software, announced it will exhibit its uniquely flexible loan management platform at the 27th Annual NAF (National Automotive Finance) Association Non-Prime Auto Financing Conference. The event takes place June 7 to 9 at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel in Plano, Texas. Inovatec will be located at booth #212 on the exhibit floor.

During the conference, Inovatec will demonstrate the capabilities and flexibility of its market-leading LOS and LMS platforms, as well as its consumer-facing portal. These best-in-class loan origination and management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive lenders through a combination of superior features and configurability, sophisticated AI-driven tools, and best-in-class partner integrations.

Inovatec's cloud-based software helps lenders maximize the profits associated with non-prime loan origination, allowing them to customize workflows and processes to the specific requirements of lenders. Inovatec's solutions include advanced features such as optical character recognition for top-flight document storage, easily configurable fields to capitalize on fast-changing market opportunities and regulatory requirements, and enriched data capabilities for more accurate, reliable, and near-instant application scoring and income verification.

"Inovatec continues to lead the industry with software innovations that give lenders a competitive edge in a swiftly paced market," said Vlad Kovacevic, chief executive officer and co-founder of Inovatec. "We are proud to demonstrate these dynamic capabilities at the NAF Conference and look forward to increasing our engagement with this important sector. Our solutions are designed to help lenders approve and book loans faster, reduce risk, and improve their bottom lines-even in uncertain economic conditions. We have every expectation that this approach will resonate with the non-prime community."

For more information on Inovatec's highly scalable LOS, LMS, and consumer-direct portal solutions, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports, consumer, equipment, and other lenders across North America and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing client requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. www.inovatec.com

