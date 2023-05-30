Couture Estate Launches Property Digest, a Revolutionary Property Search Platform in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Couture Estate, a leading real estate company in Dubai, has announced the launch of its innovative property search platform, Property Digest, which aims to revolutionize how clients search for properties in Dubai.

The company's founder, Marius Bogdan Pislariu, identified a need for a trustworthy, curated property search platform that restores trust in the quality of human service, with an intuitive and user-friendly interface. "We want to savour the results rather than trade valuable time with boring calls, scrolling for properties and chasing viewings." Marius Bogdan said.

Property Digest is an intuitive tool that shortens the route from searching to decision-making. The platform features an interactive map of Dubai with a curated inventory, the possibility to mark favorites for easy side-by-side comparison, save search options, and a subscription service to track price fluctuation, changes in offers, and the stock availability of preferred projects.

The latest addition of Property Digest is the Payment Plan Matcher, a mathematical brain that calculates the required downpayment and monthly instalment figures. "Our platform is everything you were looking for on other real estate websites and couldn't find," Pislariu added.

Couture Estate's founder has a track record of over seven years of experience in the Dubai real estate market. His passion for fixing things and seeing the world as he wants has resulted in over 100 inventions, many of which have been awarded at international exhibitions. He has also authored four e-booklets and is currently working on his own book based on a proprietary management system that promotes transparent meritocracy.

Property Digest is set to carry the torch for unparalleled consultancy service, leveraging the search engine of choice in the world of property, covering Dubai. The company plans to update the listings regularly and offer personalized consultancy services to bridge willing1 clients with their dream property, regardless of their budget.

"I trust that Property Digest is going to disrupt the tired idea that the Dubai property market is only for a selected few. Truth be told, there are properties for everyone with a real interest, and I envision a nearby future where the solutions we propose will assist clients to find their ideal property, something they never thought possible before," Pislariu concluded.

Couture Estate is a leading real estate company in Dubai, founded by Marius Bogdan Pislariu, who has extensive years of experience in the Dubai real estate market. The company provides a range of services, including sales, leasing, and property management, and is committed to delivering innovative, personalized, and comprehensive solutions to its clients.

