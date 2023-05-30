Medical Foods Market Size to Grow USD 27900 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Medical Foods Market is Segmented by Type (Pills, Powder), by Application ( Diabetic Neuropathy , ADHD , Alzheimer's Disease , Nutritional Deficiency): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Pharmacy Category.





The global Medical Foods market was valued at USD 18770 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 27900 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major factors driving the growth of the Medical Foods Market:

Over the next few years, the market expansion is predicted to be driven by the rising incidence of both communicable and non-communicable illnesses and the increased focus on the dietary control of such diseases.

Over the next few years, the market is anticipated to be driven by the growing senior population, which is suffering from a variety of chronic and neurogenic conditions including dementia, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and trouble swallowing. The use of particular meals to treat chronic illnesses including obesity, diabetes, and other nutritional problems is also expected to increase, which will accelerate the adoption of medicinal foods.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF MEDICAL FOODS MARKET

Medical foods adhere to the FDA's GRAS (Generally Recognised as Safe) standard, which calls for the use of highly concentrated and purified natural components. Medical foods are created to offer nutrients and restore function for a particular ailment or problem like ADHD, in contrast to dietary supplements, which are intended to maintain otherwise normal, healthy bodies and brains. This element is anticipated to fuel the medical food market's expansion.

The main elements predicted to drive the product demand are increasing product launch activities by the manufacturers and ongoing advances in product development. There is also an increasing need for the creation of novel food for specialized medical uses in order to control and treat new hereditary metabolic illnesses. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Medical Foods market.

The expansion of the worldwide Medical Foods market is being supported by integration with digital health technology. By offering individualized dietary advice and monitoring patient progress, digital health technologies are utilized to enhance patient outcomes. To monitor the progress of patients, wearables and mobile apps are employed. These technologies might support patients in keeping tabs on their dietary consumption, tracking their progress toward nutritional objectives, and receiving tailored advice based on their unique requirements.

Additionally, platforms for digital health are utilized to link patients with nutritionists and medical professionals. These platforms provide patients with a handy method to track their progress and get feedback in addition to enabling them to obtain personalized dietary guidance from professionals.

MEDICAL FOODS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Due to the rising number of cancer and diabetes patients, as well as a number of government healthcare programs, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to have the fastest expanding regional market over the projection period.

Key Companies:

Danone

Nestle

Abbott

Targeted Medical Pharma Inc.

Primus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mead Johnson & Company

Fresenius Kabi AG

Horner health labs

Lyons Magnus

Medtrition.

