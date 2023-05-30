The Digital Biomanufacturing Market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of 18% till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

The necessity to achieve operational excellence, visibility, control and synchronization in bioprocessing, has prompted manufacturers to adopt digital technologies for biologics, which enables to produce better yield in faster timelines

Digital biomanufacturing harnesses various advancements, such as real-time monitoring, data analytics and process optimization to transform the available information into actionable insights. In the near future, this industry is anticipated to witness more investment and collaborations, while greater skillset among employees and adequate knowledge on operation will result in widespread adoption in the long run.

Key Market Insights

Over 100 organizations claim to be engaged in offering digital biomanufacturing solutions

This segment of the industry is dominated by the presence of software providers, which constitute 94% of the total number of stakeholders. It is worth mentioning that, amongst these, over 35% of the companies are small firms (2-51 employees).

Currently, process analytical technology (PAT) providers capture the highest share (50%) of the digital biomanufacturing market

Most of the process analytical technologies are intended to be deployed on-premises (52%), followed by cloud-based deployment (40%). In addition, 53% and 57% of the PAT and data analysis software (DAS) technologies, respectively, are used for manufacturing proteins.

40+ players are focused on providing manufacturing execution systems and digital twins

It is worth noting that over 95% of manufacturing execution systems can be integrated with software, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP). Further, 27% of digital twins providers offer smart manufacturing solutions to both industry and non-industry end users.

Partnership activity has increased significantly, with around 80% of deals inked in the last three years

Majority of the agreements related to digital biomanufacturing were instances of service alliances, representing 38% of the total partnerships. Further, most of the intercontinental, as well as intracontinental deals, have been inked by players based in Europe.

By 2035, the market for digital biomanufacturing is likely to grow at an annualized rate of 18%

In terms of type of technology, the current market is driven by PAT (close to 35%); this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future as well. Further, based on type of deployment options, majority of the revenue share (51%) of the overall market in 2035 is projected to be driven by on-premises deployment option.

Currently, Europe captures more than 38% share of the overall market

The digital biomanufacturing market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20%, till 2035. Further, in terms of type of biologic(s) manufactured, the current market is driven by antibodies (with close to 40% share). In addition, the digital biomanufacturing market for cell and gene therapies is anticipated to grow at a faster pace (CAGR of 20%), during 2023-2035.

Key Questions Answered

What is the global market size of digital biomanufacturing?

Which are the top players in the global digital biomanufacturing market?

What are the factors driving the digital biomanufacturing market?

Which region has the highest market share in the global digital biomanufacturing market?

What are the leading market segments in digital biomanufacturing market?

Which segment, in terms of deployment options, accounts for the largest share in the global digital biomanufacturing market?

What are the partnership and collaboration trends in the digital biomanufacturing domain?

What is the growth rate (CAGR) in the global digital biomanufacturing market?

The financial opportunity associated with the digital biomanufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Technology

Process Analytical Technology (PAT)



Data Analysis Software (DAS)



Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)



Digital Twins

Deployment Options

Cloud-based Deployment Options



On-premises Deployment Options

Type(s) of Biologic(s) Manufactured

Antibodies



Cell and Gene Therapies



Proteins



Vaccines



Others

Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East and North America

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the continuously rising interest in digitalization and growing demand for biologics is likely to drive the growth of the digital biomanufacturing market. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Joel Sirois (President and Chief Executive Officer, BioIntelligence Technologies)

(President and Chief Executive Officer, BioIntelligence Technologies) Klaus Mauch (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Yokogawa Insilico Biotechnology)

(Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Yokogawa Insilico Biotechnology) Ciaran O'Keeffe (Director, Business Development and Channel Sales, MasterControl) and Isura Sirisena (Quality and Manufacturing Digitization Specialist, MasterControl)

(Director, Business Development and Channel Sales, MasterControl) and (Quality and Manufacturing Digitization Specialist, MasterControl) Yaron Halfon (Director of Sales, Trunovate)

(Director of Sales, Trunovate) Barbara Holtz (Business Consultant, Dassault Systèmes)

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in offering digital biomanufacturing technologies; each profile features a brief overview of the company, along with details related to its financial information, technology portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

AspenTech

Bioreactors.net

Dassault Systèmes

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

GE Healthcare

Körber

Merck

Sartorius

Thermo Fisher Scientific

