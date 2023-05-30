Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed GRN Holding Corporation (OTC Pink: GRNF) ("the Company"), a company involved in the global distribution and sale of Marijuana in states and countries where it is legal to do so. CEO of the Company, Donald Steinberg, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

Steinberg began the interview by discussing the Company's unique background and current projects, including their recent merger with Marijuana Inc., which is intended to approve the Company's market reach, product portfolio, and lead to sustainable growth. Steinberg also elaborated on the Company's innovative "Tell A Friend" model, which positions GRN Holding for Farm-to-Consumer distribution.

"Within about one month, FNRA should have our name changed to 'Marijuana Inc.', as well as our ticker symbol updated," shared Steinberg, before inviting Rocky Petrullo, President of One World Legends (OWL), representing the global distribution division of Marijuana Inc., to join the show.

Petrullo then elaborated on his background in the cannabis industry, where he gained a wealth of experience on the international level, leading to the development of One World Legends, which utilizes tissue cultures for 33 strains of laboratory grown cannabis in Colombia. "We have licenses to export and are now taking the next step," said Petrullo. "We are now growing 50 plants per strain in our licensed facility, where we then practice phenotyping, or picking the best ones," he explained. "For the tissue culture, the genetics of the best plants are collected and saved," said Petrullo, adding that One World Legends intends to utilize this data as part of a global launch which will allow countries that are importing medical, scientific, or recreational cannabis to select strains with specific genetic components.

"In June, we are planning to attend the International Cannabis Business Conference," shared Petrullo. "There are supposed to be 80 countries represented at this conference," he added. "Germany recently announced that they are taking the first steps towards legalization," said Petrullo, noting that OWL currently has an office in Berlin and is hoping to cultivate more relationships through this conference. "It is going to become a world market and we are positioned to be able to serve that market."

To close the interview, Steinberg and Petrullo encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as the cannabis industry continues to grow across the globe.

To hear the entire interview with GRN Holding Corporation, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8309031-ceo-of-grn-holding-corporation-donald-steinberg-and-president-of-one-world-legends-owl-rocky.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About GRN Holding Corporation (GRNF)

GRN Holding Corporation is a publicly quoted company that is involved in the global distribution and sale of Marijuana in states and countries where it is legal to do so. The Company has set into motion collaborations with Marijuana farmers to distribute high grade, low-cost Marijuana to legal consumers, wholesalers and retailers. With their "Tell A Friend" model, GRN Holding is setting up for Farmer to Consumer distribution. GRN Holding is led by people who put the first publicly traded marijuana company on a US stock market, Medical Marijuana Inc. The team includes noteworthy cannabis pioneers and successful leaders in the public cannabis market.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Corporate Contact:

GRN Holding Corporation

Physical Address:

23150 Fashion Drive

STE 231

Estero, FL 33928

USA

877-339-1155

info@marijuanainc.com

www.marijuanainc.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

StockDayMedia.Com

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167997