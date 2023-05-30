Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cereno Scientific AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (297/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Cereno Scientific AB (publ), company registration number 556890-4071, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Cereno Scientific AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares and equity rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden and that the outstanding conditions are fulfilled, first day of trading is expected to be June 14, 2023. The company has 722,248 A-shares and 136,792,596 B-shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: CRNO B ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 233,052,986 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0008241558 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 293868 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556890-4071 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------ Equity Rights Short CRNO TO3 B name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum 48,130,195 number of warran ts to be listed : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Each warrant of series TO3 B entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new B-share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the company's shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market from February 19, 2024 to March 1, 2024. The subscription price cannot be less than the quota value of the shares or higher than 1.60 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscri March 5, 2024 - March 19, 2024 ption period : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 14, 2024 tradin g day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0020181683 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round 1 Lot: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order 293869 book ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segmen t: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick MiFID II tick size table Size table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC SSME code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK curren cy: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 1550.