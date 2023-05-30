Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.05.2023
Guru-Aktie? Wird aus diesem Smallcap ein dominierender Player?
WKN: A2AM00 | ISIN: SE0008241558
Frankfurt
30.05.23
08:01 Uhr
0,034 Euro
-0,001
-2,01 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2023 | 17:10
91 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cereno Scientific AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (297/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Cereno Scientific AB (publ), company
registration number 556890-4071, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

Provided that Cereno Scientific AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of
its shares and equity rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden and
that the outstanding conditions are fulfilled, first day of trading is expected
to be June 14, 2023. 

The company has 722,248 A-shares and 136,792,596 B-shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:                CRNO B         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 233,052,986       
------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                SE0008241558      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                1            
------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:              293868         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:       556890-4071       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                 SSME          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:             SEK           
------------------------------------------------------------------



Equity Rights

Short  CRNO TO3 B                               
 name:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum 48,130,195                               
 number                                     
 of                                       
 warran                                     
ts to                                      
 be                                       
 listed                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:  Each warrant of series TO3 B entitles the holder to subscribe for one 
     (1) new B-share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription
     price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid  
     for the company's shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market from 
     February 19, 2024 to March 1, 2024. The subscription price cannot be 
     less than the quota value of the shares or higher than 1.60 SEK.   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscri March 5, 2024 - March 19, 2024                     
ption                                      
 period                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   March 14, 2024                             
 tradin                                     
g day:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN   SE0020181683                              
 code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round  1                                   
 Lot:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order  293869                                 
 book                                      
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market  First North STO/8                           
 segmen                                     
t:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick   MiFID II tick size table                        
 Size                                      
 table:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC   SSME                                  
 code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading SEK                                  
 curren                                     
cy:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 1550.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.