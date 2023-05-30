DJ Voyageurs du Monde: Cyber attack - additional information

Voyageurs du Monde Voyageurs du Monde: Cyber attack - additional information 30-May-2023 / 16:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release Paris, 30 May 2023

Cyber attack: additional information

Further to the announcement on May 25th whereby the Voyageurs du Monde Group had resumed operations following a cyber-attack mid-May, an in-dept analysis of our data - which took several days to complete - has revealed that some passport data copies has been stolen and published this morning. The Group has refused to pay a ransom. The information published by the attacking is very limited.

This data, which consists of passport photocopies collected on a voluntary basis at the request of our customers, is used to help organising their travel arrangements (airflight tickets, visas, services, etc.). The customers concerned will be informed directly, having in mind that biometric data, which remains undisclosed through passport copy, ensures their security. It should be noted that this passport data does not concern the "individual travel" business and is limited to the "travel for groups" business, i.e. 2% of customers.

The crisis unit that was initially immediately set up to deploy all the necessary measures has already taken steps to reinforce access to passport data. Security and data protection remain our top concerns.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Contacts:

Voyageurs du Monde Lionel Habasque, Directeur Général Délégué, T: +33 (0)1 53 73 77 09 / +33 (0)6 26 91 46 77

M: lhabasque@terdav.com

Alain Capestan, Directeur Général Délégué, T: +33 (0)1 42 86 16 57 / +33 (0)6 03 35 05 48

M: acapestan@voyageursdumonde.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Voyageurs du Monde: Cyber attack - additional information

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Voyageurs du Monde 55 rue Sainte-Anne 75002 Paris France Phone: +33 (0)1 42 86 17 00 Internet: www.voyageursdumonde.fr ISIN: FR0004045847 Euronext Ticker: ALVDM AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1645177 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1645177 30-May-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1645177&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2023 10:44 ET (14:44 GMT)