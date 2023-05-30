Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 22 to May 26, 2023:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 22/05/2023 308,956 55.930600 17,280,094.33 XPAR 22/05/2023 145,541 55.933400 8,140,602.98 CEUX 22/05/2023 25,768 55.935744 1,441,352.25 TQEX 22/05/2023 20,341 55.941818 1,137,912.51 AQEU 23/05/2023 304,506 56.623728 17,242,265.01 XPAR 23/05/2023 100,000 56.615849 5,661,584.86 CEUX 23/05/2023 50,000 56.616520 2,830,826.00 TQEX 23/05/2023 40,000 56.632912 2,265,316.46 AQEU 24/05/2023 303,737 56.675265 17,214,374.81 XPAR 24/05/2023 100,974 56.658500 5,721,035.35 CEUX 24/05/2023 48,289 56.662235 2,736,162.68 TQEX 24/05/2023 41,094 56.660057 2,328,388.40 AQEU 25/05/2023 312,457 55.851221 17,451,104.99 XPAR 25/05/2023 101,158 55.859330 5,650,618.06 CEUX 25/05/2023 48,714 55.857426 2,721,038.64 TQEX 25/05/2023 38,971 55.867104 2,177,196.90 AQEU 26/05/2023 305,831 55.347736 16,927,053.51 XPAR 26/05/2023 101,658 55.339498 5,625,702.69 CEUX 26/05/2023 59,014 55.342336 3,265,972.62 TQEX 26/05/2023 39,410 55.348036 2,181,266.10 AQEU Total 2,496,419 56.080277 139,999,869.15

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

