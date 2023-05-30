Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 22 to May 26, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
22/05/2023
308,956
55.930600
17,280,094.33
XPAR
22/05/2023
145,541
55.933400
8,140,602.98
CEUX
22/05/2023
25,768
55.935744
1,441,352.25
TQEX
22/05/2023
20,341
55.941818
1,137,912.51
AQEU
23/05/2023
304,506
56.623728
17,242,265.01
XPAR
23/05/2023
100,000
56.615849
5,661,584.86
CEUX
23/05/2023
50,000
56.616520
2,830,826.00
TQEX
23/05/2023
40,000
56.632912
2,265,316.46
AQEU
24/05/2023
303,737
56.675265
17,214,374.81
XPAR
24/05/2023
100,974
56.658500
5,721,035.35
CEUX
24/05/2023
48,289
56.662235
2,736,162.68
TQEX
24/05/2023
41,094
56.660057
2,328,388.40
AQEU
25/05/2023
312,457
55.851221
17,451,104.99
XPAR
25/05/2023
101,158
55.859330
5,650,618.06
CEUX
25/05/2023
48,714
55.857426
2,721,038.64
TQEX
25/05/2023
38,971
55.867104
2,177,196.90
AQEU
26/05/2023
305,831
55.347736
16,927,053.51
XPAR
26/05/2023
101,658
55.339498
5,625,702.69
CEUX
26/05/2023
59,014
55.342336
3,265,972.62
TQEX
26/05/2023
39,410
55.348036
2,181,266.10
AQEU
Total
2,496,419
56.080277
139,999,869.15
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
