Dienstag, 30.05.2023
PR Newswire
30.05.2023 | 18:06
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 30

Strategic Equity Capital plc
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") today purchased 25,000 of its own Ordinary shares at a price of 312.00 pence per share, to be held in treasury.
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital is 63,529,206 Ordinary shares, of which 13,508,458 Ordinary shares held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 50,020,748 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500
30 May 2023
© 2023 PR Newswire
