Schneider Electric's First Sustainability School Opens for Enrolment

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced that the Schneider Electric Sustainability School is open for enrolment. Free to access, the digital platform provides a range of interactive courses aimed at equipping companies and professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to improve their sustainability performance.

First launched internally to educate Schneider Electric employees to better support the company's partner ecosystem, the three-part programme is now available externally for professionals and companies of all sizes, empowering them to take a first step towards a more sustainable future.

Decarbonizing the economy is a business opportunity

The 2015 Paris Agreement sparked a movement across the economy to reduce or eliminate carbon emissions. A recent Gartner survey found that 87% of business leaders expect their sustainability spending to increase in the next two years.

But despite this growing commitment to decarbonization, a sizeable knowledge and skills gap remains a barrier to progress. Furthermore, companies are increasingly relying on partners with expertise in the field of sustainability to support them in decarbonizing their operations.

Schneider Electric operates as an Impact Company, placing sustainability at the core of its business to achieve a positive, lasting impact on the planet and society. With Electricity 4.0 at the heart of programme, the Sustainability School compliments and strengthens this commitment, supporting partners in accelerating climate action across three core pillars: Strategize, Digitize and Decarbonize.

Recognizing that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) often lack the knowledge and tools required to establish climate targets, measure impacts such as carbon emissions, and benchmark and disclose progress, the comprehensive training platform is designed to support them in embarking on their decarbonization journey. Over three chapters, it covers a range of topics from energy efficiency and renewable energy to the circular economy and sustainable transportation.

Chapter 1: Understanding sustainability and the risks involved [intake now open] In the first chapter, attendees will learn the basics of sustainability, including the science and jargon behind it and why it is crucial for businesses to take environmental, social and governance factors (ESG) seriously.

Chapter 2: Discover how to take sustainable action as a company [Launching Q3, 2023]

The second chapter focuses on how SMEs can build a decarbonization strategy, including information on easy-to-implement tools that can support them in decarbonizing their own operations and that of their customers.

Chapter 3: Leverage sustainable skills to increase business opportunities [Launching Q1, 2024] The third chapter summarizes the key knowledge and tools learnt throughout the programme - from energy efficiency to decarbonization - to support attendees in putting the theory into practice.



"The Sustainability School for partners is our big next move to prove that companies can not only do business that is better for the planet but can also fundamentally improve their performance by doing so," Sorouch Kheradmand, Head of Partner Sustainability at Schneider Electric said. "We are proud to announce the launch of our new online courses, which are designed to educate and inspire individuals and organizations to adopt sustainable practices. Sustainability is at the heart of our business, and we believe that education is key to driving change and creating a more sustainable future."

To embark on your sustainability journey, register for the Schneider Electric Sustainability School here.

