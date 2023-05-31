

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 7-month low of 0.6489 against the U.S. dollar, a 2-week low of 90.74 against the yen and a 5-day low of 1.6508 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6517, 91.10 and 1.6464, respectively.



Against the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged down to 0.8849 from yesterday's closing value of 0.8859.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.64 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen, a1.67 against the euro and 0.87 against the loonie.



