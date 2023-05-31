

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 7-month low of 0.5999 against the U.S. dollar, nearly a 3-week low of 83.86 against the yen and nearly a 4-week low of 1.7832 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6034, 84.49 and 1.7754, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 1.0824 from yesterday's closing value of 1.0780.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.58 against the greenback, 81.00 against the yen, 1.81 against the euro and 1.09 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken