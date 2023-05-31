Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023
GlobeNewswire
31.05.2023 | 07:10
Invitation to CEO Meets Investors 2023

Nasdaq Vilnius kindly invites you to its traditional event CEO Meets Investors
2023, which is going to take place on June 8th, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. (EET),
online. 



AGENDA

Baltic Regulatedmarket:

14:00-14:30 Ignitis grupe

14:30-15:00 Enefit Green

15:00-15:30 INDEXO

Baltic First North market:

15:30-16:00 NEO Finance

16:00-16:30 K2 LT

16:30-17:00 East West Agro



Moderator of the event: Vytautas Plunksnis, Chairman of the Board of Investor
Association in Lithuania. 

The aim of the event is to introduce listed companies to investors, provide an
opportunity to meet the management of the listed companies, and answer the
relevant questions. 

Register here!

The language of the event: English and Lithuanian. Participation is free of
charge. 



Nasdaq Vilnius
+370 5 253 1400
vilnius@nasdaq.com
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
