BIOCERA-VET COMBO-CLEAN, a unique bone substitute for antibiotic delivery: combinable with all main antibiotics covering the usual germs involved in bone infections, providing sustained antibiotic delivery for up to 30 days above MIC 1 and, unique osteo-conductive osteo-integrative properties

First successful case already reported

Regulatory News:

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces the commercial launch of BIOCERA-VET Combo-Clean, a new reference for BIOCERA-VET, its comprehensive bone substitutes range, in Europe and United Kingdom. BIOCERA-VET Combo-Clean will be available on our website (www.bioceravet.com).

Infections can be a major concern when it comes to orthopedic surgeries and can occur in 5% of these surgeries. In order to prevent damage to the bone, a treatment with antibiotics and removal of infected implants and materials is generally recommended. Also, preventive treatment can occur for high-risk surgeries (e.g., open fracture from a trauma or bite).

BIOCERA-VET Combo-Clean is the solution to bring locally high concentration of antibiotics and to ensure stability thanks to its mechanical strength. To manage bone infections, it can be mixed with the 7 most commonly used antibiotics (covering all the most common germs involved in bone infection). In addition to its properties as bone substitute (i.e., mechanical strength, osteointegration and osteoconduction), and superior ergonomics (i.e., easy-to-prepare, highly injectable), BIOCERA-VET Combo-Clean features optimal antibiotic release profile enabling a local but also long-lasting antimicrobial action for up to 30 days.

The combination of all these properties makes of BIOCERA-VET Combo-Clean the first-of-its-kind sustained antibiotic releasing bone substitute.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specializing in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedInFacebookTwitter

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET. BIOCERA-VET is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty BIOCERA-VETCOMBO-CLEAN, a local and long-lasting antibiotic delivery calcium-phosphate bone substitute

For more information, visit BIOCERA-VET website.

1 MIC: Minimum Inhibitory Concentration is the lowest concentration of an antibacterial agent which, under strictly controlled in vitro conditions, completely prevents visible growth of the test strain of an organism

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005461/en/

