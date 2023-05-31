Agronomics Limited Announces Extension of Warrant Final Exercise Dates

Extension of Warrant Final Exercise Dates

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 31 2023 / Agronomics (LSE:ANIC), the leading listed company focused on the field of cellular agriculture, announces that the Company has agreed an extension of 12 months for the final exercise date of those unexercised warrants granted on 1 June 2021, issued in relation to the equity fundraising announced on 11 May 2021, which were due to expire on 1 June 2023, will now expire on 1 June 2024 with the exercise price of £0.285 as originally granted.

In addition, the Company has agreed an extension of 12 months for the final exercise date of those unexercised warrants granted on 8 December 2021, issued in relation to the equity fundraising announced on 1 December 2021, which were due to expire on 1 June 2023 will now expire on 1 June 2024 with the exercise price of £0.30 as originally granted.

The initial warrant issues were designed partially as a long-term financing mechanism to allow for future investment in the Company from existing investors to support the Company's existing portfolio, as well as to identify new opportunities, with the aim of creating value for shareholders. Given that the opportunity to exercise the warrants has been affected by the wider market downturn and the share price of the Company is significantly below the exercise price of the relevant warrants, and in some cases the timing of further investment rounds by existing portfolio companies has also been delayed due to market conditions, the Company believes an extension to be in the best interests of all shareholders.

Both tranches of warrants are traded on J P Jenkins Limited (https://jpjenkins.com/) with ISIN IM00BN29W767 and IM00BP68CG25.

Further details are provided in the table below:

Issue Date Warrants Issued Warrants Not Yet Exercised Warrant Strike Price Current Expiry Date New Expiry Date 01/06/2021 297,727,274 297,105,682 £0.285 01/06/2023 01/06/2024 08/12/2021 138,368,193* 137,239,447 £0.300 08/12/2023 08/12/2024

* 10,000,000 of these warrants are held by Directors

