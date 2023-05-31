Queensland-based flow battery company, Redflow, has commissioned a 30 kWh zinc-bromine flow battery for the Brisbane City Council.From pv magazine Australia Brisbane City Council has selected to install a Redflow battery to boost energy resilience at its Willawong Animal Rehoming Centre in Brisbane's south. The 30 kWh zinc-bromine flow battery project was deployed with Redflow's new integration partner, Bright Spark Group, and includes two Deye hybrid inverters to allow for a solar system to be added in the future. The Willawong Animal Rehoming Centre site is the first in the Brisbane City Council's ...

