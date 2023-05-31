For every dollar invested in fossil fuels, 1.7 dollars are invested in clean technologies. Five years ago, it was a one-to-one ratio, said the International Energy Agency.The global shift to clean energy is happening rapidly, with decarbonization efforts no longer a future prospect, but a reality of today. The annual World Energy Investment report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) shows that for every dollar invested in fossil fuels, $1.70 is invested in clean energy technologies. This marks a fast divergence from five years ago, when fossil fuels and clean energy investments were essentially ...

