31 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 30 May 2023 it purchased a total of 158,363 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 78,363 80,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0420 GBP0.8970 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0340 GBP0.8920 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0376 GBP0.8954

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,653,518 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 261 1.0420 XDUB 10:11:16 00027752551TRDU1 2,369 1.0420 XDUB 10:11:16 00027752550TRDU1 2,820 1.0420 XDUB 10:11:16 00027752549TRDU1 5 1.0420 XDUB 10:11:16 00027752553TRDU1 165 1.0420 XDUB 10:11:16 00027752552TRDU1 2,693 1.0400 XDUB 10:15:53 00027752564TRDU1 1,686 1.0400 XDUB 10:48:25 00027752806TRDU1 2,536 1.0400 XDUB 10:48:25 00027752805TRDU1 2,582 1.0400 XDUB 11:23:57 00027753035TRDU1 22 1.0400 XDUB 11:42:56 00027753154TRDU1 225 1.0400 XDUB 11:42:56 00027753152TRDU1 2,418 1.0400 XDUB 11:42:56 00027753151TRDU1 2,109 1.0400 XDUB 12:03:09 00027753265TRDU1 508 1.0400 XDUB 12:03:09 00027753264TRDU1 2,447 1.0400 XDUB 12:23:53 00027753359TRDU1 2,249 1.0400 XDUB 12:43:22 00027753515TRDU1 444 1.0400 XDUB 12:43:22 00027753514TRDU1 1,359 1.0400 XDUB 13:04:24 00027753632TRDU1 225 1.0400 XDUB 13:04:24 00027753631TRDU1 1,156 1.0400 XDUB 13:04:24 00027753630TRDU1 88 1.0360 XDUB 13:16:23 00027753651TRDU1 2,848 1.0360 XDUB 13:30:58 00027753712TRDU1 7,217 1.0360 XDUB 13:30:58 00027753711TRDU1 2,771 1.0340 XDUB 13:56:29 00027753810TRDU1 2,838 1.0340 XDUB 14:11:07 00027753868TRDU1 4,915 1.0340 XDUB 14:34:31 00027753925TRDU1 2,573 1.0380 XDUB 15:02:29 00027754071TRDU1 228 1.0380 XDUB 15:07:35 00027754117TRDU1 2,427 1.0380 XDUB 15:07:35 00027754116TRDU1 185 1.0380 XDUB 15:16:53 00027754164TRDU1 538 1.0380 XDUB 15:16:53 00027754163TRDU1 1,772 1.0380 XDUB 15:16:53 00027754162TRDU1 1,433 1.0380 XDUB 15:25:44 00027754286TRDU1 1,285 1.0380 XDUB 15:25:44 00027754285TRDU1 1,262 1.0360 XDUB 15:26:42 00027754326TRDU1 2,365 1.0360 XDUB 15:48:03 00027754568TRDU1 2,354 1.0360 XDUB 15:48:03 00027754567TRDU1 1,653 1.0360 XDUB 15:48:03 00027754566TRDU1 2,367 1.0360 XDUB 15:48:03 00027754565TRDU1 769 1.0360 XDUB 15:48:03 00027754564TRDU1 1,231 1.0360 XDUB 15:48:03 00027754563TRDU1 461 1.0360 XDUB 16:18:34 00027754801TRDU1 1,904 1.0360 XDUB 16:18:34 00027754800TRDU1 2,759 1.0360 XDUB 16:20:44 00027754814TRDU1 1,841 1.0360 XDUB 16:24:47 00027754848TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,673 0.8970 XLON 13:35:03 00027753758TRDU1 2,705 0.8970 XLON 13:45:18 00027753778TRDU1 90 0.8960 XLON 13:56:14 00027753796TRDU1 545 0.8960 XLON 13:56:14 00027753797TRDU1 246 0.8960 XLON 13:56:14 00027753798TRDU1 690 0.8960 XLON 13:56:14 00027753799TRDU1 17 0.8960 XLON 13:56:14 00027753800TRDU1 8 0.8960 XLON 13:56:14 00027753801TRDU1 1,161 0.8960 XLON 13:56:14 00027753802TRDU1 5,810 0.8920 XLON 13:56:31 00027753811TRDU1 894 0.8920 XLON 13:56:31 00027753812TRDU1 1,582 0.8920 XLON 13:56:33 00027753813TRDU1 90 0.8940 XLON 14:33:18 00027753917TRDU1 1,821 0.8940 XLON 14:33:18 00027753918TRDU1 684 0.8940 XLON 14:33:18 00027753919TRDU1 508 0.8940 XLON 14:43:01 00027753960TRDU1 45 0.8940 XLON 14:54:25 00027754019TRDU1 7,512 0.8940 XLON 14:54:25 00027754020TRDU1 214 0.8940 XLON 14:55:40 00027754024TRDU1 5,730 0.8960 XLON 15:02:32 00027754073TRDU1 1,094 0.8960 XLON 15:08:29 00027754119TRDU1 1,411 0.8960 XLON 15:08:29 00027754120TRDU1 90 0.8960 XLON 15:14:01 00027754153TRDU1 2,443 0.8960 XLON 15:14:01 00027754154TRDU1 395 0.8960 XLON 15:19:35 00027754194TRDU1 2,460 0.8960 XLON 15:26:39 00027754324TRDU1 2,864 0.8960 XLON 15:26:39 00027754325TRDU1 1,494 0.8960 XLON 15:32:25 00027754483TRDU1 90 0.8960 XLON 15:32:25 00027754484TRDU1 100 0.8960 XLON 15:32:25 00027754485TRDU1 1,183 0.8960 XLON 15:32:25 00027754486TRDU1 395 0.8960 XLON 15:42:25 00027754538TRDU1 90 0.8960 XLON 15:42:25 00027754539TRDU1 5,982 0.8960 XLON 15:48:03 00027754569TRDU1 565 0.8950 XLON 15:48:03 00027754570TRDU1 168 0.8950 XLON 15:48:03 00027754571TRDU1 5,131 0.8950 XLON 15:48:03 00027754572TRDU1 2,599 0.8960 XLON 16:04:31 00027754676TRDU1 2,553 0.8960 XLON 16:09:24 00027754745TRDU1 1,419 0.8960 XLON 16:14:05 00027754761TRDU1 90 0.8960 XLON 16:14:05 00027754762TRDU1 185 0.8960 XLON 16:14:05 00027754763TRDU1

