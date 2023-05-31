Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
31.05.23
10:30 Uhr
1,014 Euro
-0,018
-1,74 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0301,05611:06
31.05.2023 | 08:31
195 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 31-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

31 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 30 May 2023 it purchased a total of 158,363 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           78,363     80,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0420     GBP0.8970 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0340     GBP0.8920 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0376     GBP0.8954

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,653,518 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
261       1.0420        XDUB     10:11:16      00027752551TRDU1 
2,369      1.0420        XDUB     10:11:16      00027752550TRDU1 
2,820      1.0420        XDUB     10:11:16      00027752549TRDU1 
5        1.0420        XDUB     10:11:16      00027752553TRDU1 
165       1.0420        XDUB     10:11:16      00027752552TRDU1 
2,693      1.0400        XDUB     10:15:53      00027752564TRDU1 
1,686      1.0400        XDUB     10:48:25      00027752806TRDU1 
2,536      1.0400        XDUB     10:48:25      00027752805TRDU1 
2,582      1.0400        XDUB     11:23:57      00027753035TRDU1 
22        1.0400        XDUB     11:42:56      00027753154TRDU1 
225       1.0400        XDUB     11:42:56      00027753152TRDU1 
2,418      1.0400        XDUB     11:42:56      00027753151TRDU1 
2,109      1.0400        XDUB     12:03:09      00027753265TRDU1 
508       1.0400        XDUB     12:03:09      00027753264TRDU1 
2,447      1.0400        XDUB     12:23:53      00027753359TRDU1 
2,249      1.0400        XDUB     12:43:22      00027753515TRDU1 
444       1.0400        XDUB     12:43:22      00027753514TRDU1 
1,359      1.0400        XDUB     13:04:24      00027753632TRDU1 
225       1.0400        XDUB     13:04:24      00027753631TRDU1 
1,156      1.0400        XDUB     13:04:24      00027753630TRDU1 
88        1.0360        XDUB     13:16:23      00027753651TRDU1 
2,848      1.0360        XDUB     13:30:58      00027753712TRDU1 
7,217      1.0360        XDUB     13:30:58      00027753711TRDU1 
2,771      1.0340        XDUB     13:56:29      00027753810TRDU1 
2,838      1.0340        XDUB     14:11:07      00027753868TRDU1 
4,915      1.0340        XDUB     14:34:31      00027753925TRDU1 
2,573      1.0380        XDUB     15:02:29      00027754071TRDU1 
228       1.0380        XDUB     15:07:35      00027754117TRDU1 
2,427      1.0380        XDUB     15:07:35      00027754116TRDU1 
185       1.0380        XDUB     15:16:53      00027754164TRDU1 
538       1.0380        XDUB     15:16:53      00027754163TRDU1 
1,772      1.0380        XDUB     15:16:53      00027754162TRDU1 
1,433      1.0380        XDUB     15:25:44      00027754286TRDU1 
1,285      1.0380        XDUB     15:25:44      00027754285TRDU1 
1,262      1.0360        XDUB     15:26:42      00027754326TRDU1 
2,365      1.0360        XDUB     15:48:03      00027754568TRDU1 
2,354      1.0360        XDUB     15:48:03      00027754567TRDU1 
1,653      1.0360        XDUB     15:48:03      00027754566TRDU1 
2,367      1.0360        XDUB     15:48:03      00027754565TRDU1 
769       1.0360        XDUB     15:48:03      00027754564TRDU1 
1,231      1.0360        XDUB     15:48:03      00027754563TRDU1 
461       1.0360        XDUB     16:18:34      00027754801TRDU1 
1,904      1.0360        XDUB     16:18:34      00027754800TRDU1 
2,759      1.0360        XDUB     16:20:44      00027754814TRDU1 
1,841      1.0360        XDUB     16:24:47      00027754848TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,673      0.8970        XLON     13:35:03      00027753758TRDU1 
2,705      0.8970        XLON     13:45:18      00027753778TRDU1 
90        0.8960        XLON     13:56:14      00027753796TRDU1 
545       0.8960        XLON     13:56:14      00027753797TRDU1 
246       0.8960        XLON     13:56:14      00027753798TRDU1 
690       0.8960        XLON     13:56:14      00027753799TRDU1 
17        0.8960        XLON     13:56:14      00027753800TRDU1 
8        0.8960        XLON     13:56:14      00027753801TRDU1 
1,161      0.8960        XLON     13:56:14      00027753802TRDU1 
5,810      0.8920        XLON     13:56:31      00027753811TRDU1 
894       0.8920        XLON     13:56:31      00027753812TRDU1 
1,582      0.8920        XLON     13:56:33      00027753813TRDU1 
90        0.8940        XLON     14:33:18      00027753917TRDU1 
1,821      0.8940        XLON     14:33:18      00027753918TRDU1 
684       0.8940        XLON     14:33:18      00027753919TRDU1 
508       0.8940        XLON     14:43:01      00027753960TRDU1 
45        0.8940        XLON     14:54:25      00027754019TRDU1 
7,512      0.8940        XLON     14:54:25      00027754020TRDU1 
214       0.8940        XLON     14:55:40      00027754024TRDU1 
5,730      0.8960        XLON     15:02:32      00027754073TRDU1 
1,094      0.8960        XLON     15:08:29      00027754119TRDU1 
1,411      0.8960        XLON     15:08:29      00027754120TRDU1 
90        0.8960        XLON     15:14:01      00027754153TRDU1 
2,443      0.8960        XLON     15:14:01      00027754154TRDU1 
395       0.8960        XLON     15:19:35      00027754194TRDU1 
2,460      0.8960        XLON     15:26:39      00027754324TRDU1 
2,864      0.8960        XLON     15:26:39      00027754325TRDU1 
1,494      0.8960        XLON     15:32:25      00027754483TRDU1 
90        0.8960        XLON     15:32:25      00027754484TRDU1 
100       0.8960        XLON     15:32:25      00027754485TRDU1 
1,183      0.8960        XLON     15:32:25      00027754486TRDU1 
395       0.8960        XLON     15:42:25      00027754538TRDU1 
90        0.8960        XLON     15:42:25      00027754539TRDU1 
5,982      0.8960        XLON     15:48:03      00027754569TRDU1 
565       0.8950        XLON     15:48:03      00027754570TRDU1 
168       0.8950        XLON     15:48:03      00027754571TRDU1 
5,131      0.8950        XLON     15:48:03      00027754572TRDU1 
2,599      0.8960        XLON     16:04:31      00027754676TRDU1 
2,553      0.8960        XLON     16:09:24      00027754745TRDU1 
1,419      0.8960        XLON     16:14:05      00027754761TRDU1 
90        0.8960        XLON     16:14:05      00027754762TRDU1 
185       0.8960        XLON     16:14:05      00027754763TRDU1 
935       0.8960        XLON     16:14:05      00027754764TRDU1 
103       0.8960        XLON     16:18:34      00027754796TRDU1 
1,541      0.8960        XLON     16:18:34      00027754797TRDU1 
871       0.8960        XLON     16:18:34      00027754798TRDU1 
96        0.8960        XLON     16:18:34      00027754799TRDU1 
2,610      0.8960        XLON     16:21:36      00027754818TRDU1 
90        0.8960        XLON     16:24:23      00027754835TRDU1 
2,551      0.8960        XLON     16:24:23      00027754836TRDU1 
990       0.8960        XLON     16:27:09      00027754891TRDU1 
4,387      0.8970        XLON     16:28:07      00027754899TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  247363 
EQS News ID:  1645251 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1645251&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
