Mittwoch, 31.05.2023
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
WKN: 893191 | ISIN: DK0011048619 | Ticker-Symbol: 2P4
Frankfurt
31.05.23
08:17 Uhr
0,196 Euro
0,000
-0,10 %
31.05.2023 | 08:46
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BioPorto A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Subscription rights in BioPorto A/S will be admitted to trading and official
listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 1 June 2023. As of the same date, ISIN
DK0011048619 (BIOPOR) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. 



ISIN:      DK0062496477                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:      BioPorto, T-ret                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Proportion:   3:17 (UK)                           
         Shareholders in BioPorto A/S will be allocated 3 subscription 
         rights per share held in the company on the record date. 17  
         subscription rights entitle the shareholder to subscribe for 1
         new share at the subscription price              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in     1 June 2023 - 15 June 2023                   
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  294000                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook Code: BIOPOR T                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment  OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15            
 / no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no  MiFID II tick size table/230                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code     XCSE                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



BioPorto A/S makes a rights issue of up to 59,416,412 new shares with a nominal
value of DKK 1 per share. Subscription price is DKK 1 per share of DKK 1.
Subscription period: 6 June 2023 - 19 June 2023, both days included. 





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
