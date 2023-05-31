Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BioPorto A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Subscription rights in BioPorto A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 1 June 2023. As of the same date, ISIN DK0011048619 (BIOPOR) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0062496477 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BioPorto, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 3:17 (UK) Shareholders in BioPorto A/S will be allocated 3 subscription rights per share held in the company on the record date. 17 subscription rights entitle the shareholder to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 1 June 2023 - 15 June 2023 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 294000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: BIOPOR T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BioPorto A/S makes a rights issue of up to 59,416,412 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 per share. Subscription price is DKK 1 per share of DKK 1. Subscription period: 6 June 2023 - 19 June 2023, both days included. For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66