

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Plc (PRU.L, PUK), a British insurance company, said on Wednesday that its Chief Financial Officer James Turner has resigned following a probe into a code of conduct issue relating to a recent recruitment.



'The Group sets itself high standards and Mr Turner fell short on this occasion.,' the company said in a statement.



Subsequently, Prudential has appointed Ben Bulmer as new CFO. Bulmer is currently CFO, Insurance and Asset Management, having previously served as CFO of Prudential Corporation Asia.



He has served in a variety of leadership positions across the finance function in Asia and London since joining the Group in 1997.



The Group has clarified that there are no implications for the financial performance, reporting or operations of the business.



As announced earlier, Prudential expects to publish its half year results on August 30.



