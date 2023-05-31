Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31
[31.05.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.05.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,239,000.00
EUR
0
212,105,027.55
8.7506
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.05.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
890,420.83
88.3354
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.05.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
478,600.00
EUR
0
48,469,107.50
101.2727
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.05.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
12,971,194.67
108.0915
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.05.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
9,000.0000
5,964,364.73
105.8656
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.05.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
19,000.0000
6,537,525.72
103.0652
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.05.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
10,000.0000
5,201,897.87
97.5618
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.05.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
0
62,552,343.25
9.0845
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.05.23
IE000L1I4R94
3,020,380.00
USD
0
30,560,447.92
10.1181
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.05.23
IE000LJG9WK1
639,740.00
GBP
0
6,399,190.92
10.0028