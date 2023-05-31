DJ ARTEX MTF AG: Francis Bacon to be the first artist traded on ARTEX

FRANCIS BACON' TO BE THE FIRST ARTIST TRADED ON ARTEX with Three Studies for a Portrait of George Dyer

London, May 31st, 2023

ARTEX MTF AG ("ARTEX MTF" - www.artex-stockexchange.com) announces that the first artwork to be admitted to trading is the 'Three Studies for a Portrait of George Dyer' (the "Artwork"), an oil on canvas triptych painted by British artist, Francis Bacon in 1963. It belongs to a unique series of five Dyer portrait triptychs that Bacon created between 1963 and 1969 at the height of his career. This portrait is the first of its series of Dyer who would go on to become Bacon's greatest muse. It sold at auction in May 2017 for nearly USD52 million and will be offered to investors at an attractive valuation starting at around USD55 million.

The Artwork to be listed by Art Share 002 S.A. (the "Issuer"), a public limited liability company incorporated in Luxembourg, is a securitisation vehicle governed by the Securitisation Law of Luxembourg. The Issuer facilitates the offering to the public in the form of ordinary shares with a nominal value of USD100, which will be regulated, liquid and tradeable on the ARTEX MTF.

The Issuer filed a Listing Prospectus on the 19th of May 2023 with the financial regulator of Luxembourg, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier. The Listing Prospectus will be published on www.artex-stockexchange.com at the start of the pre-marketing phase. It relates to the admission of trading and listing on the ARTEX MTF market, a Multilateral Trading Facility ("MTF", as defined within the MiFID II regime) regulated by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority, of class B EUR shares of the issuer.

The Issuer intends to initially list on ARTEX MTF 385,000 class B EUR shares corresponding to 70% of all class B shares, at a price in EUR equivalent to USD 100 per share, through a secondary offering only (the "Offering"). The Offering is only available through the placement agents (banks and brokers), who have been appointed by the Issuer pursuant to the placing agreement. The investment opportunity shall be presented to potential investors during the pre-marketing phase, which may last up to 4 weeks, and which is expected to happen between 19th of June 2023 and 19th of July 2023. The book building phase is then expected to start on 5th of July 2023 and to end on 20th July 2023. Finally, it is expected that the admission to trading will become effective and that dealings will commence on 21st July 2023, under the symbol "BAC1EU" and International Securities Identification Number ("ISIN") LU2583605592. The final terms of the Offering and the admission to trading will be published once the placement is concluded on www.artex-stockexchange.com.

H.S.H. Prince Wenceslas of Liechtenstein, ARTEX Co-Founder and Chairman stated: "To offer a masterpiece by Francis Bacon as the first listing on ARTEX is a great privilege but also a responsibility. Three Studies for a Portrait of George Dyer is one of the most famous triptychs in modern art history, realised at Bacon's artistic peak, during a particularly turbulent and productive period in his life. Bacon is the first artist to be brought to the public by ARTEX. To fulfil this responsibility, ARTEX needs to operate a fair and fully transparent trading venue that is accessible and protective of all. ARTEX operates under one of the most rigorous regulatory frameworks to foster a high level of trust. For investors to see more iconic artworks be traded on the ARTEX stock exchange in the future, trust is essential."

Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi, ARTEX Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are delighted to offer this masterpiece from one of the most successful 20th century artists, in a city that inspired him so much. Bacon's innovative drive led him to reinvent the genre of portraiture, through a unique realism, challenging painting in the photographic age. As he received strong public and institutional recognition during his life, the price for most of his work remained beyond the means of most people. ARTEX is bringing the opportunity not only to revisit his legacy but to finally make his work accessible for all. More content about his life and work can be explored through our dedicated upcoming website Artodyssey."

The ARTEX MTF offers a continuous trading model in connection with auctions. It starts with an opening auction, followed by continuous trading via a central limit order book. Then,trading ends with a closing auction. The MTF participants consist of members and market makers in accordance with regulation and facilitate the trading of shares by the Issuer to trade with a certain liquidity.

ARTEX has secured partnerships with well-established stock exchange infrastructure service providers to ensure a seamless trading experience and a robust trading platform. SIX will provide services relating to clearing as well as market data feed whilst settlement will happen through the bridge offered via Euroclear and Clearstream. UnaVista, an LSEG business, will support ARTEX in fulfilling its information exchange and reporting to the relevant supervisory bodies.

Rothschild & Co is acting as financial advisor to ARTEX in relation to the IPOs of the artworks.

About the artwork: Three Studies for a Portrait of George Dyer

Three Studies for a Portrait of George Dyer (1963) belongs to a unique series of five portrait triptychs that Bacon created between 1963 and 1969. Not only is the painting in question the first of the series, but it is also the very first of many portraits that Bacon painted of his greatest muse, a few months after they had met.

The work displays three views of Dyer's face slightly under life-size, in this intimate 35.5 x 30.5 cm format that Bacon had just initiated a year before painting this triptych, and that he would continue employing from this point onward. The central panel is a front view of the figure - as it usually is in Bacon's small head triptychs - flanked with three-quarter views of the left and right sides of Dyer's face that appear as almost symmetrical.

Set against a dark background, the figure of Dyer emerges from the darkness of his own psyche. Shaped by dynamic brushstrokes, the shifting faces are rendered in a semi-abstract blur; however, they remain recognisable. Severely contorted, they reveal Dyer's mental anguish and relate to Bacon's general concerns about the human figure, as a means to reveal even more so the mortality and transience of life.

More reminiscent of muscle and tissue than skin, these representations emphasise Bacon's fascination by the fact that body is simply meat. This carnal quality is typical of the artist's work. In the present painting, Bacon paid particular attention to the treatment of the flesh, mostly by using a varied colour palette that ranges from white, carmine, and pink to green, grey, and brown. Only from that moment in time, has Bacon started to focus on the potential of colour, whereas from the late 1940s through to the mid-1950s, the rendering of flesh was mostly monochromatic in his work. In the early 1960s, his artistic style evolved, and his technique reached new heights. The dynamic, vigorous, and fluid brushstrokes featured in the present work mark a shift in Bacon's practice and demonstrate the artist's masterful handling of paint.

Three Studies for a Portrait of George Dyer is a prime example of Bacon's artistic peak. It was executed in 1963, when the painter was enjoying an intensely busy career and his own personal highlights. Moving into his Reece Mews studio in 1961 - where he would continue working until his death - brought him a certain stability. Besides, beyond receiving increasing institutional recognition, his work started to be praised by the public, as evidenced by a first retrospective at the Tate Britain in 1962, that travelled to the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York in 1963. That year, he met George Dyer who would be his inspiration for his most powerful works. As a result, Bacon's paintings became more sophisticated and reached maximum intensity, as shown by the present painting.

This triptych reflects how Bacon transcended his sources. He used the images of Dyer he had commissioned from Vogue photographer John Deakin as a starting point. Bacon's painterly technique, that can be evidenced here, imparts a strong sense of movement, perhaps evoking the dissolution of the figure with morbid sensitivity.

Among the series of five head portrait triptychs depicting Dyer, the work in question is one of two that feature a dark background, whereas the others show a pink, violet, or beige ground; and is the only one that portrays him without his white collar, as if the heads were disembodied and deprived of any spatial or temporal reality. Almost symmetrical, the present triptych is the more balanced of the series in its composition. Less diluted than in the others, the heads sustain greater details that give it a sharp, almost more vigorous aesthetics.

This painting is a rare example of Dyer's portrait in this intimate format, that is highly charged with emotion, almost recalling a private, devotional object.Also, the seriality that was dear to Bacon is multiplied here, given this painting is in a triptych format that belongs to a series of five.

Provenance

- Marlborough Fine Art Ltd, London

- Roald Dahl, Great Missenden

- Waddington Galleries Ltd, London

- Private collection, Paris

- Christie's NY, 17 May 2017, Lot 38 - B

- Private collection (acquired at the above sale)

