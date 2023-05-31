

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - abrdn plc. (ABDN.L), an asset management company on Wednesday announced that its unit abrdn Mauritius Holdings 2006 Limited or aMH06 has sold 35,694,1051 shares, its entire stake in HDFC life insurance company or HDFC life, representing 1.66% of the paid-up capital of the latter.



The total consideration comes to 20,415 million Rs.198 million pounds as the shares were sold at average price of 576.9 INR.



'The Company is committed to returning a significant proportion of capital generated from further stake sales by way of share buybacks.', abrdn said in a statement.



On Tuesday, shares of abrdn closed at 204.70 pence up by 1.44% or 2.90 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



