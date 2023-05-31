

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Wednesday said the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has notified the company that it is no longer in compliance with the NYSE's share price listing rule.



As per NYSE's minimum price criteria, listed companies have to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.



Credit Suisse has six months to regain compliance, which the company expects to earn after the completion of its acquisition by UBS Group AG (UBS), that was announced on March 19.



Following the acquisition, Credit Suisse's ordinary shares underlying its American Depositary Shares will be exchanged for the right to receive a fraction of a UBS ordinary share, the company said.



