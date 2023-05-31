

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith Plc (SMWH.L), a British retailer for news, books and travel, said on Wednesday that it has recorded higher revenues for the 13-week period to May 27. In addition, the company said that its expectations for the full year have modestly improved.



For the 13-week period, the company's Group revenue increased 23 percent on a reported basis, and 14 percent on a like-for-like or LFL basis.



Total travel revenue improved 31 percent from the same period last year. LFL travel revenue moved up by 18 percent from previous year period.



In High Street, total revenue, including online, was up 2 percent from 2022 following a firm demand.



Looking ahead, the retailer said, 'The Group is in a good position as we approach the peak summer trading period. Trading is strong across all three Travel divisions, and we are very well positioned to capitalise on the substantial growth drivers across our markets. Since our announcement on the 20 April, our expectations for the full financial year have modestly improved.'



