Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRX0 | ISIN: DK0061549052 | Ticker-Symbol: 70R
Frankfurt
31.05.23
08:01 Uhr
0,396 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAPSPEOPLE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAPSPEOPLE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.05.2023 | 09:34
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Premier Growth Market Denmark as per 6 June 2023. As of the same
date, ISIN DK0061549052 (MAPS) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. 





ISIN:      DK0062496121                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:      MapsPeople, T-ret                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:      1:5 (UK)                            
         Shareholders in MapsPeople A/S will be allocated 1 subscription
         right per share held in the company on the record date. 5   
         subscription rights are needed to subscribe for one (1) new  
         share at the subscription price                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in     6 June 2023 - 19 June 2023                   
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  294029                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   MAPS T                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment  First North Denmark / 100                   
 / no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no  MiFID II tick size table                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code     DSME                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



MapsPeople A/S makes a rights issue of up to 12,220,769 new shares of DKK 0.02.
Subscription price is DKK 2.80 per share of DKK 0.02. Subscription period: 8
June 2023 - 21 June 2023, both days inclusive. 





For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.