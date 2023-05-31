First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark as per 6 June 2023. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061549052 (MAPS) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0062496121 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: MapsPeople, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 1:5 (UK) Shareholders in MapsPeople A/S will be allocated 1 subscription right per share held in the company on the record date. 5 subscription rights are needed to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 6 June 2023 - 19 June 2023 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 294029 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAPS T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment First North Denmark / 100 / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MapsPeople A/S makes a rights issue of up to 12,220,769 new shares of DKK 0.02. Subscription price is DKK 2.80 per share of DKK 0.02. Subscription period: 8 June 2023 - 21 June 2023, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton