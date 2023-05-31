DJ Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUU LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 30-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.4736

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1648363

CODE: LAUU LN

ISIN: LU0496786905

----------------------------------------------------------------------

