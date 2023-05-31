DJ Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 30-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.0283
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 424522
CODE: BUOY LN
ISIN: LU1571051751
