DJ Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (EPRA LN) Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 30-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.3157
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4270990
CODE: EPRA LN
ISIN: LU1437018838
ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRA LN
