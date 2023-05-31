DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary

Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated May 4, 2023, the application to issue "Garanti Bank Investment Institution Warrants", up to the aggregate amount of 15,000,000,000 in the nominal value of TRY 0,1 for each and 150,000,000 Turkish Lira (One hundred and fifty million Turkish Lira) in total was made to the Capital Markets Board.

Accordingly, the "Draft Summary", which has been submitted for the approval of the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of Investment Institution Warrants up to the aggregate amount of TRY 150,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.

