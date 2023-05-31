Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.05.2023
64 Leser



VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31

ISINFund NameNet AmountGross AmountCurrencyAnnouncement DateEx DateRecord DatePayment Date
NL0009272749VanEck AEX UCITS ETF0.57800.6800EUR31/05/202307/06/202308/06/202314/06/2023
NL0009272756VanEck AMX UCITS ETF1.07951.2700EUR31/05/202307/06/202308/06/202314/06/2023
NL0009272764VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF0.24650.2900EUR31/05/202307/06/202308/06/202314/06/2023
NL0009272772VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF0.28900.3400EUR31/05/202307/06/202308/06/202314/06/2023
NL0009272780VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF0.40800.4800EUR31/05/202307/06/202308/06/202314/06/2023
NL0009690239VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF0.34000.4000EUR31/05/202307/06/202308/06/202314/06/2023
NL0009690247VanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF0.11900.1400EUR31/05/202307/06/202308/06/202314/06/2023
NL0010273801VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF0.05100.0600EUR31/05/202307/06/202308/06/202314/06/2023
NL0010408704VanEck Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.23800.2800EUR31/05/202307/06/202308/06/202314/06/2023
NL0010731816VanEck European Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.95201.1200EUR31/05/202307/06/202308/06/202314/06/2023
NL0011683594VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF0.80750.9500EUR31/05/202307/06/202308/06/202314/06/2023


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.