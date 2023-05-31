VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31
|ISIN
|Fund Name
|Net Amount
|Gross Amount
|Currency
|Announcement Date
|Ex Date
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|NL0009272749
|VanEck AEX UCITS ETF
|0.5780
|0.6800
|EUR
|31/05/2023
|07/06/2023
|08/06/2023
|14/06/2023
|NL0009272756
|VanEck AMX UCITS ETF
|1.0795
|1.2700
|EUR
|31/05/2023
|07/06/2023
|08/06/2023
|14/06/2023
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2465
|0.2900
|EUR
|31/05/2023
|07/06/2023
|08/06/2023
|14/06/2023
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2890
|0.3400
|EUR
|31/05/2023
|07/06/2023
|08/06/2023
|14/06/2023
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.4080
|0.4800
|EUR
|31/05/2023
|07/06/2023
|08/06/2023
|14/06/2023
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.3400
|0.4000
|EUR
|31/05/2023
|07/06/2023
|08/06/2023
|14/06/2023
|NL0009690247
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF
|0.1190
|0.1400
|EUR
|31/05/2023
|07/06/2023
|08/06/2023
|14/06/2023
|NL0010273801
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF
|0.0510
|0.0600
|EUR
|31/05/2023
|07/06/2023
|08/06/2023
|14/06/2023
|NL0010408704
|VanEck Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.2380
|0.2800
|EUR
|31/05/2023
|07/06/2023
|08/06/2023
|14/06/2023
|NL0010731816
|VanEck European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.9520
|1.1200
|EUR
|31/05/2023
|07/06/2023
|08/06/2023
|14/06/2023
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.8075
|0.9500
|EUR
|31/05/2023
|07/06/2023
|08/06/2023
|14/06/2023
