Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAU LN) Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 30-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.2553

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 891295

CODE: PRAU LN

ISIN: LU2089238468

