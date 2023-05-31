DJ Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EBUY LN) Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 30-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.707

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12156895

CODE: EBUY LN

ISIN: LU2023678878

