DJ Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOU LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 30-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.8396
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20187786
CODE: RIOU LN
ISIN: LU1900066207
