DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2023 / 09:31 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 30-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 107.93

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14676299

CODE: BNKE LN

ISIN: LU1829219390

ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN

