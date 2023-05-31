DJ Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc (CRBU LN) Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2023 / 09:31 CET/CEST

FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 30-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.848

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 70463374

CODE: CRBU LN

ISIN: LU1829218749

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

