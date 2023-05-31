DJ Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2023 / 09:32 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 30-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.9971
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1391512
CODE: LCUS LN
ISIN: LU1781540957
