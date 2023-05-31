India's Livsol has released 300 VA, 1 kVA, 2 kVA, 3 kVA, and 5 kVA versions of its new wall-mounted lithium battery inverters, with operating voltages of 12.8 V, 12.8 V, 25.6 V, 51.2 V, and 48 V.From pv magazine India Livsol has unveiled wall-mounted solar inverters with in-built lithium-ion batteries. The lithium batteries can be charged with solar, as well as grid electricity. The inverters come in power ratings of 300 VA, 1 kVA, 2 kVA, 3 kVA, and 5 kVA, with operating voltages of 12.8 V, 12.8 V, 25.6 V, 51.2 V, and 48 V, respectively. "The inverter is designed to be tabletop, so you can easily ...

