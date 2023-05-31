Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
31.05.2023 | 10:10
113 Leser

(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S - admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The
admittance to trading will take effect as per 1 June 2023 in the ISIN below. 



Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is
traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). 



ISIN:         DK0060315604          
------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Ress Life Investments     
------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 168,271 shares (EUR 84,135,500)
------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,250 shares (EUR 625,000)   
------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  169,521 shares (EUR 84,760,500)
------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  EUR 2184.16          
------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      EUR 500            
------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      RLAINV             
------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     114492             
------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
