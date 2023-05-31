Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.05.2023 | 10:18
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MahiMarkets announces new whitelabel Options product, MFX Radar

LONDON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MahiMarkets, a leading e-trading technology provider, is excited to announce the launch of its new white label Options product, MFX Radar. This latest offering enables brokers to access a fully functional Options business, complete with bespoke expiries and strikes depending on individual requirements.

MahiMarkets Logo

With MFX Radar, clients can now offer options on a range of popular assets such as FX, crypto, gold, and S&P500 in a simple and engaging way. The platform features a user-friendly interface, personalised with your brand colours and logo.

In addition, MFX Radar includes a comprehensive booking and life-cycling system, enabling brokers to manage trades, orders, and portfolios with ease. The risk visualisation feature allows you to view client and hedging trades/orders, portfolio position (hedging, client and net), and view portfolio risk metrics, all in one place.

David Cooney, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of MahiMarkets, has over 30 years of experience in Options, having worked for financial institutions such as Chase, Credit Suisse, Dresdner and Barclays. He commented, "We are thrilled to be launching our new white label Options product, MFX Radar. We believe it will revolutionise the industry, providing brokers with a comprehensive platform to manage their Options business while delivering a simple and engaging experience for their clients."

MFX Radar is the latest addition to MahiMarkets' expanding product suite, which includes advanced pricing technology, data and analytics solutions, and risk management tools. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, MahiMarkets is committed to delivering world-class products and services to its clients.

For more information on MFX Radar and MahiMarkets' suite of products, please visit the company's website or contact their sales team directly.

About MahiMarkets

Established in 2010, MahiMarkets combines extensive trading knowledge and robust engineering to provide technology solutions for a range of market participants across asset classes. MahiMarkets' empowers clients by enabling them to form their own pricing, protect their business and lower their risk resulting in substantial and transformative savings.

For more information regarding MahiMarkets, please visit www.mahimarkets.com.

For media information please contact:

MahiMarkets

E: info@mahimarkets.com

T: +44 (0)203 397 1825

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2047423/MahiMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mahimarkets-announces-new-whitelabel-options-product-mfx-radar-301837447.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.