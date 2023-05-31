SquaredFinancial Group Founder and CEO Philippe Ghanem promotes Philios Petrides to CPO and appoints new Global Head of Sales and Business Development boasting his vision ahead

Stronger structures and new product strategies envisioned

SEYCHELLES, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading FinTech firm SquaredFinancial Group announced the promotion of Philios Petrides to Chief Product Officer. With Founder and CEO Philippe Ghanem recently back in charge of the business, a significant increase in capital has been made, stronger structures are drawn, and new product strategies are created. Moreover, in line with the company's plans to expand to challenging markets, a new Global Head of Sales & Business Development for the GCC and MEA regions has been appointed, Dominique El Khoury.





A 20-year veteran of the FinTech industry, Philippe Ghanem built and contributed to the growth of two brokerage firms with millions of clients. Today, he's fully committed to leading the company he founded, to ensure SquaredFinancial thrives and reaches its full potential with ambitious talents. He is restructuring his leadership team and implementing major changes that will reshape product management, drive bigger sales growth, and increase digitalization and automation. SquaredFinancial has successfully integrated a high-tech system into its platform to upscale client volume and offer an ever-better customer experience.

As for Philios, he will lead the company's strategic product direction and will continue building and developing products that deliver sustainable value to clients wherever they may be. He has been with SquaredFinancial for three years as Chief Data Officer, steering the wheel in Business Intelligence and data governance.

Dominique El Khoury is a licensed trader with 10 years of experience in Sales and Business Development mainly focused on GCC, managing, training and helping develop different sales teams.

Philios Petrides added: "I'm ready to take on this challenge in my journey with SquaredFinancial. I'm confident that, under Philippe's lead, we will further drive clients' growth and loyalty and take our goal of becoming a one-stop shop to a whole new level."

Dominique El Khoury commented: "I'm proud to join an evolving FinTech firm with a continuously growing clientele and promising sales figures to achieve."

SquaredFinancial is a well-established FinTech firm founded in 2005. It is a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs. With 18 years of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for a sophisticated investment gateway. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with flexible trading of revolutionary products, including more than 10,000 CFD instruments backed by cutting-edge technology.

