31 May 2023

RM plc

Completion of the sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance Business

RM plc (LSE: RM) ("RM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's announcement on 19 April 2023 that Shareholders had approved the Sale of RM Integris and RM Finance Business, the Sale completed earlier today.

In accordance with the terms of the Sale Agreement, the payment of the Additional Consideration and Deferred Consideration remain subject to the satisfaction (or waiver, where capable of waiver) of certain conditions (including, in relation to the Additional Consideration, CMA clearance).

A further announcement will be made in due course.

Notes to Editors:

RM plc is a leading supplier to the international education sector. Established in 1973, RM provides market-leading products and services to educational institutions, exam bodies and international governments which improve, simplify and support education and learning. The education sector is transforming and assimilating digital solutions, and RM is well positioned to capitalise on this through its three divisions:

-- RM Resources, an established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools, andsecondary schools across the UK and to eighty countries internationally.

-- RM Assessment, a leading provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities,and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery.

-- RM Technology, a market-leading supplier of ICT software, technology and services to UK schools andcolleges.

