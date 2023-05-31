An international research team has crafted an innovative solar cell design. By employing a top absorber consisting of methylammonium lead iodide (MAPbI3), a lead-halide perovskite, and a bottom absorber composed of FA0.5MA0.5Pb0.5Sn0.5I3, a perovskite material, the cell maximizes light absorption across a broad spectrum. An international research team has developed a novel design for inverted all-perovskite bilayer solar cells. The design incorporates bilayer heterojunctions with different perovskite materials, allowing for enhanced absorption across multiple regions of the light spectrum. They ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...