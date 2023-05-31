An international research team has crafted an innovative solar cell design. By employing a top absorber consisting of methylammonium lead iodide (MAPbI3), a lead-halide perovskite, and a bottom absorber composed of FA0.5MA0.5Pb0.5Sn0.5I3, a perovskite material, the cell maximizes light absorption across a broad spectrum. An international research team has developed a novel design for inverted all-perovskite bilayer solar cells. The design incorporates bilayer heterojunctions with different perovskite materials, allowing for enhanced absorption across multiple regions of the light spectrum. They ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...